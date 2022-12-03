Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Lands’ End to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Lands’ End to $14.00 in a research report on Friday.
Lands’ End Stock Down 4.3 %
Lands’ End stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.70. 852,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,016. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $254.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lands’ End
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Lands’ End during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the first quarter worth about $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lands’ End by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 807.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lands’ End by 32.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.23% of the company’s stock.
Lands’ End Company Profile
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
