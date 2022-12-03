Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Lands’ End to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Lands’ End to $14.00 in a research report on Friday.

Lands’ End stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.70. 852,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,016. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $254.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $351.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Lands’ End during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the first quarter worth about $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lands’ End by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 807.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lands’ End by 32.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

