Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Trading 2% Higher

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) traded up 2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.16 and last traded at $5.10. 13,096 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 40,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Lantern Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Lantern Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $55.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantern Pharma

In other news, major shareholder Leslie W. Kreis sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,805.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lantern Pharma by 52.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lantern Pharma during the first quarter worth $77,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lantern Pharma by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in Lantern Pharma by 10.9% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Lantern Pharma by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 36,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.

