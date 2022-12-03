Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,544,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,317,000 after buying an additional 536,496 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,463,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,149,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,445,000 after buying an additional 32,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $16,894,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $308.27 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.30 and a fifty-two week high of $322.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.73.

