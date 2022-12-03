Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,431,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,447,190,000 after buying an additional 296,769 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,008,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,424 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 613,063 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 362,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,803,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $347.21 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $467.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $324.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.27.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.