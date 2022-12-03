Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 47.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FBND opened at $46.05 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $53.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average is $46.10.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.