Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.37 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,380 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $47.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.93. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

