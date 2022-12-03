Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $524,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 515.2% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,410 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 27,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $288,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,478,904.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,262 shares of company stock worth $8,863,288 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on DGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $150.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.47.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

