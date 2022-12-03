Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,138 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 161.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP opened at $122.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.12. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.76.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

