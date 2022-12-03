Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 455 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $455,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 962,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,231,000 after acquiring an additional 164,168 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after acquiring an additional 61,202 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $753,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SDOG opened at $53.70 on Friday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $58.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.02.

