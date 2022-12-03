Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,426 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $78.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.01. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $85.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

