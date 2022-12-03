Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 194,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,483,000 after buying an additional 21,889 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $158.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.91. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

