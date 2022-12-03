Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE) Shares Down 1%

Learning Tree International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTRE – Get Rating) shares dropped 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 3,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 1,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Learning Tree International Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20.

Learning Tree International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Learning Tree International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and delivers a library of instructor-led classroom courses for professional development needs of information technology (IT) professionals and managers worldwide. It offers education and training courses across a range of technical and management disciplines, such as operating systems, databases, computer networks, cyber and network security, Web development, programming languages, software engineering, open source applications, project management, business skills, leadership, and professional development.

