Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,630,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the October 31st total of 8,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 847,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:LEG traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.31. 622,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,045. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.45. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 25.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,185,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,118,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,239,000 after buying an additional 301,672 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,946,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,093,000 after buying an additional 64,443 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,879,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,791,000 after acquiring an additional 265,480 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 14.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,012,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,859,000 after acquiring an additional 260,637 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

