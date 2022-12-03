LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) Stock Price Down 1.9%

LICT Co. (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20,900.00 and last traded at $21,000.00. 6 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 99 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21,400.00.

LICT Stock Down 1.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20,744.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21,512.08. The stock has a market cap of $378 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.41.

About LICT

(Get Rating)

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband, voice, and video services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. It offers high speed broadband services, including internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines, fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and internet protocol television services; voice over internet protocol services; wireless voice communications services; and other telecommunications related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.