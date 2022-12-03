Linden Advisors LP Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH)

Linden Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690,461 shares during the quarter. Linden Advisors LP’s holdings in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REVH. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,163,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 373.9% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 647,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after buying an additional 511,058 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,192,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,322,000 after buying an additional 310,296 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,453,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,349,000.

NASDAQ:REVH opened at $10.05 on Friday. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in health care, life sciences, and technology industries.

