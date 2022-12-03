Linden Advisors LP Invests $2.97 Million in ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC)

Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,000. Linden Advisors LP owned 3.01% of ClimateRock at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ClimateRock in the second quarter worth about $6,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.27% of the company’s stock.
ClimateRock Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CLRC opened at $10.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06. ClimateRock has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18.
ClimateRock Company Profile
ClimateRock focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination within climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, and clean technologies.
