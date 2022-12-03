Linden Advisors LP Invests $5.47 Million in FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC)

Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,000. Linden Advisors LP owned about 5.41% of FG Merger as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FGMC. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FG Merger during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,970,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in FG Merger during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,985,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FG Merger during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,121,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FG Merger during the 2nd quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FG Merger during the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

FG Merger Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FGMC opened at $10.11 on Friday. FG Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01.

About FG Merger

FG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

Further Reading

