Linden Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 200,000 Counter Press Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CPAQ)

Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Counter Press Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CPAQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000. Linden Advisors LP owned 1.77% of Counter Press Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Counter Press Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $154,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Counter Press Acquisition during the second quarter worth $996,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Counter Press Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,090,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Counter Press Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,988,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPAQ stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. Counter Press Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04.

Counter Press Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on businesses in the sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

