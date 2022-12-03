Linden Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 393,000 Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITTU)

Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITTU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 393,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,197,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,799,000 after buying an additional 24,922 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 16,666,650.0% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,000,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 999,999 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 1,286.9% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 950,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 881,543 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 1,048.4% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 174,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the first quarter valued at $492,000.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Logistics Innovation Technologies stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Company Profile

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses serving the senior market or capable of being repositioned to do so.

