Linden Advisors LP Sells 492,622 Shares of Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC)

Linden Advisors LP lessened its position in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492,622 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Executive Network Partnering worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENPC. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the 1st quarter worth about $766,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the 1st quarter worth about $1,526,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 2,034.4% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 260,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 248,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENPC opened at $9.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83. Executive Network Partnering Co. has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $10.24.

Separately, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Executive Network Partnering in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

