Linscomb & Williams Inc. Decreases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,618 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $747,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Stryker by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 49,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Stryker by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,382,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $269,540,000 after acquiring an additional 138,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stryker Stock Up 1.0 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Barclays raised their target price on Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.68.

Stryker stock opened at $243.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43. The company has a market cap of $92.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

