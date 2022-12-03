Linscomb & Williams Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,207,000 after buying an additional 20,966 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $492,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $169.37 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $183.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.81.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

