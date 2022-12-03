Linscomb & Williams Inc. Raises Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,705 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,865,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 25.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,803 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,695 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $174.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $97.85 and a one year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -17.08%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LNG. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

