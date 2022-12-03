Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 520 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.5% during the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in Nucor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 3,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Nucor by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.33.

Nucor Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NUE opened at $154.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.24 and its 200-day moving average is $126.97.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. Nucor’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 6.29%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

