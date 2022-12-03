Lisk Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $121.42 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Lisk has a total market cap of $121.42 million and $1.71 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lisk has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00005056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,067,910 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

