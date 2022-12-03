Litecoin Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Litecoin has a total market cap of $5.46 billion and $335.64 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for about $76.05 or 0.00448283 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000599 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022394 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002698 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001252 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018639 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000775 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About Litecoin
LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,750,281 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.
Buying and Selling Litecoin
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.