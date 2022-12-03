Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Short Interest Update

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the October 31st total of 26,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Insider Activity at Lixte Biotechnology

In other news, Director Rene Bernards bought 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $27,825.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 63,809 shares of company stock worth $34,161. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lixte Biotechnology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Lixte Biotechnology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Lixte Biotechnology Stock Up 2.5 %

About Lixte Biotechnology

LIXT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 23,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,820. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.65. Lixte Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

