London Co. of Virginia Buys 281,260 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 223.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,260 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 1.48% of Lancaster Colony worth $52,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 563.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lancaster Colony news, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total value of $231,388.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,918.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David S. Nagle sold 720 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total value of $124,207.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,803.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total transaction of $231,388.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,918.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,516. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $203.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 58.14 and a beta of 0.21. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $116.85 and a 52-week high of $214.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.55.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Further Reading

