London Co. of Virginia Decreases Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

London Co. of Virginia lowered its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,349,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 45,402 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned about 4.87% of Moelis & Company worth $131,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $467,024.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,810,417.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Moelis & Company news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $568,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $467,024.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,423 shares in the company, valued at $8,810,417.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,544 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,992. Corporate insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Trading Up 1.1 %

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

MC stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.38. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

