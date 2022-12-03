London Co. of Virginia Has $204.60 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

London Co. of Virginia lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,072,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,107 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.13% of Philip Morris International worth $204,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $104.30 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.93 and its 200 day moving average is $95.89. The firm has a market cap of $161.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PM. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.