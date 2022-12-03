London Co. of Virginia Has $88.28 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,649 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $88,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5,878.9% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 545,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,579,000 after purchasing an additional 536,388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 491.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 508,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,144,000 after purchasing an additional 422,371 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $194,291,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after acquiring an additional 254,823 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $819.33.

ORLY stock opened at $858.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $870.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $788.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $710.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total value of $2,126,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,994.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total value of $2,126,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,994.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,827 shares of company stock valued at $20,585,843. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

