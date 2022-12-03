London Co. of Virginia Lowers Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,170 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.06% of Charles Schwab worth $65,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $95,086,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $82.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.57. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

