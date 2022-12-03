Loungers’ (LGRS) “Not Rated” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of Loungers (LON:LGRS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Loungers Price Performance

Shares of LGRS stock opened at GBX 192 ($2.30) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £198.36 million and a P/E ratio of 1,129.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.25, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Loungers has a 1-year low of GBX 180 ($2.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 298.37 ($3.57). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 199.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 200.17.

Get Loungers alerts:

Loungers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 17, 2022, it operated 195 sites, including 164 Lounges and 31 Cosy Club cafés, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Loungers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loungers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.