Loungers’ (LGRS) “Not Rated” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of Loungers (LON:LGRS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Loungers Price Performance
Shares of LGRS stock opened at GBX 192 ($2.30) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £198.36 million and a P/E ratio of 1,129.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.25, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Loungers has a 1-year low of GBX 180 ($2.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 298.37 ($3.57). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 199.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 200.17.
Loungers Company Profile
