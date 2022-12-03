Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Short Interest Update

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,760,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the October 31st total of 52,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days. Currently, 26.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

LAZR stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.33. 8,851,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,103,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 9.86. Luminar Technologies has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.99.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell purchased 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,436,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 75,000 shares of company stock worth $711,000 over the last three months. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter valued at $731,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the third quarter worth about $235,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,840,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,266,000 after purchasing an additional 270,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 106.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 88,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.57.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

