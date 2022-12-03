Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Luna Innovations from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Luna Innovations from $11.50 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Luna Innovations Trading Up 2.3 %
LUNA opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. Luna Innovations has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61.
Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.
