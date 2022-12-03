Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Luna Innovations from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Luna Innovations from $11.50 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

LUNA opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. Luna Innovations has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,961,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,433,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,425,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 28,005 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 51,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 679,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,977 shares during the last quarter. 54.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

