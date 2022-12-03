Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 1,761 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,038 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 16.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SAP by 7.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of SAP by 6.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 27,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of SAP by 1,240.4% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 50,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 47,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
SAP Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of SAP stock opened at $112.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.18. The company has a market cap of $132.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.13. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $141.68.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SAP Profile
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SAP (SAP)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.