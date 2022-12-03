Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 1,761 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,038 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 16.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SAP by 7.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of SAP by 6.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 27,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of SAP by 1,240.4% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 50,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 47,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $112.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.18. The company has a market cap of $132.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.13. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $141.68.

SAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SAP from €95.00 ($97.94) to €100.00 ($103.09) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised shares of SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

