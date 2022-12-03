Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Short Interest Update

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the October 31st total of 951,300 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 160,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.
MMI traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $37.28. 77,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,082. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average is $37.39. Marcus & Millichap has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $58.33. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.00.
In other news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $46,194.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $327,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.
