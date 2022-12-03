Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Short Interest Update

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the October 31st total of 951,300 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 160,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

MMI traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $37.28. 77,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,082. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average is $37.39. Marcus & Millichap has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $58.33. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $46,194.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $327,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 128.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 27.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,622,000 after buying an additional 17,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

