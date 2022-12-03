Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Lowers Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total transaction of $1,693,684.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,458,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 2,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $271,324.12. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 134,740 shares in the company, valued at $18,179,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total value of $1,693,684.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,156 shares in the company, valued at $91,458,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 214,159 shares of company stock valued at $35,528,507. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEAM. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Atlassian from $380.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.53.

Shares of TEAM opened at $141.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $399.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.43 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.13 and a 200 day moving average of $201.42.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

