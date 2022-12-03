Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $333.10 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,090,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,585 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.69% of Sun Communities worth $333,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $146.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $117.63 and a one year high of $211.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 71.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.86.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.