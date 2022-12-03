Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Medicenna Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Medicenna Therapeutics Price Performance

Medicenna Therapeutics stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MDNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Medicenna Therapeutics will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $489,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 963,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 392,312 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc increased its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 164.2% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 105,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 65,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

