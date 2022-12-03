Megaworld (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Shares Up 3.5%

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY – Get Rating) shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.18 and last traded at $8.17. 18,739 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 904% from the average session volume of 1,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Megaworld Trading Up 3.5 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.19.

Megaworld Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.1376 per share. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th.

About Megaworld

Megaworld Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and leases real estate properties in the Philippines. The company operates through Real Estate, Rental, Hotel Operations, and Corporate and Others segments. It develops mixed-use planned communities or townships, including residential, commercial, office, leisure, entertainment, educational/training components.

