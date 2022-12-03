Mendel Money Management Has $218,000 Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Mendel Money Management lowered its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Sempra were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,741,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,000,160,000 after acquiring an additional 217,594 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Sempra by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,449,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sempra by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,494,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,130,114,000 after purchasing an additional 771,489 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Sempra by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,852,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,160,724,000 after purchasing an additional 201,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sempra by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,909,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $657,309,000 after purchasing an additional 252,241 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra stock opened at $165.93 on Friday. Sempra has a 52 week low of $121.59 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

