MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK) Stock Price Up 1.6%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as €179.30 ($184.85) and last traded at €176.55 ($182.01). Approximately 251,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €173.80 ($179.18).
MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Up 1.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €168.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of €171.73.
About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.
