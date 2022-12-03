Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Mizuho

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MU. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James downgraded Micron Technology from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Micron Technology from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.90.

MU stock opened at $54.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Micron Technology by 912.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

