Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Up 15.3 %

Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. Milestone Scientific has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

