Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the October 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Moringa Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MACAW remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09. Moringa Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moringa Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moringa Acquisition by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 350,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160,204 shares during the last quarter.

