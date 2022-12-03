MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Bought by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,465,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 79,310 shares during the period. MSA Safety makes up approximately 1.1% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 3.75% of MSA Safety worth $177,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in MSA Safety by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 71.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in MSA Safety by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in MSA Safety by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

In other MSA Safety news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $563,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,946.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSA opened at $141.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 84.27 and a beta of 0.97. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.75 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.52%.

MSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

