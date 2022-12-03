Nano Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.06 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00004486 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $101.29 million and $6.06 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nano has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,945.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.06 or 0.00448867 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022414 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00114605 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.93 or 0.00861145 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.01 or 0.00655118 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00245959 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

