Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 233,881 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 214.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 343,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,881 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $60,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 216.2% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Keb Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 196.8% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $196.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $229.60.

