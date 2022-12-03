Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 2,521 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $40,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AutoZone by 13.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,495,000 after acquiring an additional 144,984 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 56.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,742,000 after acquiring an additional 58,933 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 24.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,557,000 after purchasing an additional 43,840 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,533.00 to $2,792.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,494.40.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

AutoZone Price Performance

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,571.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,384.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,217.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.75. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $35.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

